Investigation launched after pensioner killed in collision on busy borough road

Police have launched an investigation following a fatal collision in Leigh

At 1:50pm on Sunday, June 3rd, emergency services were called to Leigh Road to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

Officers attended and established that a woman was crossing the road when she was involved in a collision with a Citroen Picasso that was travelling in the northbound carriageway.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. She died some time later.

The driver of the Citroen remained at the scene to assist police with enquiries.

Road closures that were put in place at the time have since been lifted.

Sergeant Darren Hancock, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation, said: “First and foremost I want to offer my most sincere condolences to the family of the woman who has died in this collision. My thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and I am keen to speak to anyone who believes they have information that can assist our enquiries.

“If you think you can help us then please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.”

Anybody with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4742, quoting incident number 1276 of 03/06/18, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.