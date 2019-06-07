Investigation launched as fire destroys farmhouse in Wigan

Firefighters worked throughout the night to tackle a blaze at a derelict farmhouse.



Park House Farm, which is near the M6 roundabout in Bryn, was well alight when crews arrived at 9pm on Thursday.

John Bridges, watch manager at Leigh fire station, said: "We got reports of a fire in a building which was well off the main road. We had to gain access by breaking through the industrial estate.

"We gained access and then three fire engines attended and one hydraulic platform was used as a water tower."

Firefighters from across Wigan, along with a crew from Cheshire, worked to bring the blaze under control.

However, the derelict building was completely destroyed by the fire.

Crews remained at the farm on Friday morning to continue damping down and an investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched.