Investigation launched into 'septic tank pollution' at Wigan beauty spot

The Environment Agency has launched an investigation into claims a septic tank from a nearby housing estate is leaking into a lake at a Wigan beauty spot.



Officers are investigating whether zinc has found its way into a small stream that runs into lake at Orrell Water Park.

The Environment Agency have since been taking samples in a number of locations within the area

Dog walkers say they have been warned to be on the look out for signs of poisoning after pets have suddenly taken ill and died.

The brook runs alongside the new housing estate in Billinge, which was previously the site of Billinge Hospital.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Yesterday evening (8 February), a member of the public notified us of potential pollution in the watercourse leading into Orrell Water Park, Wigan.

“We have responded quickly and are now on site investigating the situation. Our priority is to protect people and the environment from any potential damage.

“It’s important people remember to report any environmental incident, such as pollution, to the Environment Agency’s incident line, on 0800 80 70 60, 24/7, so we can investigate.”