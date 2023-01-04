Investigators probe possible Wigan home arson as neighbours are evacuated

The smoke alarms in both properties alerted the residents of the next door house in Scholefield Lane, Scholes, at 4.30am on Wednesday January 4 and fire crews from Wigan and Hindley stations were soon on the scene.

The house from which the blaze originated was locked up so firefighters had to use a ram to break in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A general view of Scholefield Lane, Scholes, where fire broke out in a terraced home during the early hours of Wednesday January 4

Of the address’s occupant there was no sign, but plastics and papers were ablaze on the kitchen table and the whole house was full of smoke due to all the internal doors being left open.

The fumes had got through into the adjoining house and, after the flames were quickly dealt with, both addresses were ventilated using a positive pressure fan while the residents were kept at a safe distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hindley watch manager Kerian Reid said: “Our investigators will be looking at the cause of this fire today because it certainly looked suspicious to us.

"The fire damage was contained to the kitchen but there was smoke damage to the whole house because the doors were open. This should be a lesson: always close internal doors when you go to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad