Investigators probe possible Wigan home arson as neighbours are evacuated
Neighbours had to be evacuated from their home when a Wigan end terrace caught fire in mysterious circumstances.
The smoke alarms in both properties alerted the residents of the next door house in Scholefield Lane, Scholes, at 4.30am on Wednesday January 4 and fire crews from Wigan and Hindley stations were soon on the scene.
The house from which the blaze originated was locked up so firefighters had to use a ram to break in.
Of the address’s occupant there was no sign, but plastics and papers were ablaze on the kitchen table and the whole house was full of smoke due to all the internal doors being left open.
The fumes had got through into the adjoining house and, after the flames were quickly dealt with, both addresses were ventilated using a positive pressure fan while the residents were kept at a safe distance.
Hindley watch manager Kerian Reid said: “Our investigators will be looking at the cause of this fire today because it certainly looked suspicious to us.