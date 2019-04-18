Is this Wigan's worst eyesore?

It’s one of the most prominent eyesores in Wigan and has stuck out like a sore thumb for a decade.



But in 2012 it was reported the restaurant on the banks of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Poolstock is to be replaced with housing.

Town hall bosses have long been concerned about the crumbling structure because of its prominent position on one of the major gateways into the town centre and legal officers from the authority had been considering using its own special powers to have the building demolished, independent of the owners.

Seven years forward and the building is still there and in a worse state than ever, catching the eye of motorists as they pass by.

Despite the best efforts of planners the dilapidated, crumbling ruins of the former restaurant still stand.

Children and homeless vagrants frequently break inside to take shelter and to drink and take drugs and council staff have had to repeatedly secure the doors.

Planning permission was granted back in 2017 for the building to be replaced by a block of apartments, but no progress has been made.