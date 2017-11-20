It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

It really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Wigan now.



First there was the excitement of Thursday night’s festive lights switch-on in the town centre.

Santa's elves at the parade

And yesterday the Yuletide mood was ramped up even more when the annual Reindeer parade took place.

Large crowds gathered to see Santa on his sleigh pulled by real reindeer travel from Mesnes Park and into town.

It was a free event which was followed by an afternoon of activities taking place in Market Place featuring street theatre, a Christmas pipe band and all manner of other family entertainment.

The switch-on and parade have now heralded the start of another annual tradition in Wigan town centre: late night Thursday shopping.

Children waiting for Father Christmas at the annual Santa's Parade in Wigan

Leigh had its own reindeer parade on Saturday.