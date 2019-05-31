It will cost more to pick people from Manchester Airport from tomorrow

People travelling to Manchester Airport to pick up passengers will have to pay more from tomorrow.

Short stay car parking is being increased by 50p as of Saturday, June 1.

The new charges apply to motorists using the multi-storey car parks to pick up travellers.

The controversial drop-off fees, which were introduced last year, remain unchanged.

Manchester Airport said the increase is in line with other UK airports.

As a result drivers are now being charged £4.50 for a stay of up to 30 minutes.

Discount card holders are being charged £2.70 for a 30 minute stay, an increase of 30p.

A spokesman for the Manchester Airport said: “The prices for turn-up car parking will increase by 50p from 1st June.

“This price increase remains competitive, is in line with other UK airports and hasn’t gone up in more than two years.

“The increase affects those picking up arriving passengers, and those departing who haven’t booked a long stay product.

We always recommend departing passengers book their parking in advance online to get the best possible price and car park product.

“In addition to offering a range of car parking products, we also encourage passengers to use the many public transport options when accessing the airport including rail, tram, coach and bus.”

The new Car park charges from June will be:

0 – 30 minutes £4.50

30 – 60 minutes £7.00

60 – 120 minutes £10

120 – 240 minutes £18

24 hours £45