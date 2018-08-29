Jedi show of Force in Wigan

Wiganers will have the chance to attend authentic lightsabre training from a film set Jedi teacher.

A free event will bring superheroes (and baddies) from the big screen to the Galleries shopping centre next month.

The festival, funded by the town hall, is being organised by the man behind Wigan Comic Con, Paul Prescott.

The 41-year-old from Goose Green is bringing some special guests with him to the shopping centre on September 1, including Star Wars’ Darth Vader actor, Spencer Wilding and Andrew Lawden, who taught the franchise actors how to use their lightsabres.

The aptly named Guardians of the Galleries, will include a whole range of comic and film-related characters who will be participating in free meet and greets, and there will be appearances from Ironman’s Hulkbuster and Transformers’ Bumblebee.

Leader of the council and portfolio holder for economy and regeneration, Coun David Molyneux said: “Comic Con is an internationally celebrated convention and people travel far and wide to experience their local marvel event.

“It’s fantastic that we have a company based in Wigan that is passionate about creating events inspired by Comic Con, which are affordable and accessible.

“To have Spencer Wilding confirmed for the event is also very exciting as he is well respected and extremely well known as a special character actor, also appearing in Harry Potter and Doctor Who.

“Arranging this vibrant and creative event demonstrates our commitment to supporting the local economy, increasing footfall in the town centre and rejuvenating The Galleries shopping centre.

“We look forward to seeing people really enjoy the day and go all out with a costume!”

The free event will bring vibrancy to the first floor of the newly acquired Galleries shopping centre, where there will be a range of stalls and stands selling TV, film, comic and gaming related products, collectables and artwork.

Paul Prescott from NWCC Events said: “I’m really proud to work with the council to put this event on in my home town. I love Wigan and I want nothing more than to see it thrive. I’d love to return to Wigan with my toys and collectables business.

“It’s a pleasure to organise this event knowing it will be free to the public and I hope local people and visitors from surrounding areas make the most of the day and our event.”