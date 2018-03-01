Jordan 'murder' inquest is opened

An inquest has opened into the death of a young Wigan man, which is the subject of a murder probe.

Jordan Higham was found collapsed and unresponsive when police were called to an incident in Nicol Mere Drive, Ashton-in-Makerfield, in the early hours of November 6 last year.

The 25-year-old was taken to Wigan Infirmary but medics were unable to save him.

Two men, aged 24 and 27, were later arrested on suspicion of Mr Higham’s murder but later released under investigation and have been on bail since.

It is believed that detectives are currently preparing a file on the case ready for presenting to the Crown Prosecution Service within the next few weeks.

At the time police said they were called to the scene after receiving reports that a man had been detained by members of the public on suspicion of stealing from vehicles.

A brief hearing took place at Bolton Coroner’s Court this week to record personal details of the deceased and it was then adjourned indefinitely to allow the criminal inquiry to continue.

Officers are still appealing for information about the death. Call police on 101 or 0161 856 5307 quoting reference 233 of 06/11/17; or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.