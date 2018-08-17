Joy and tears as borough celebrates A-level results day

Students across the borough were in jubilant mood yesterday after celebrating another bumper year of A-level results.

There were smiles and tears of joy from both students and parents at the borough’s sixth form colleges, as the Class of 2018 earned some incredible grades.

Winstanley College saw more than 85 A-level students achieve three or more As or A*s, with nearly half of all students achieving at least one A grade.

The morning even saw an impressive amount of students from the college accepted into the some of the best universities in the country, Oxford and Cambridge among them, and many going on to study medicine, dentistry and veterinary science degrees.

Principal Louise Tipping said: “We are so proud of the way our students have risen to the challenge of achieving grades that take them to the very best universities.

“Dedicated and talented staff have worked tirelessly to support these hard-working students and it’s great that all that combined effort has paid off!”

St John Rigby College Class of 2018 surpassed the achievements of students in previous years with over 55 per cent of grades achieved being high grades (A*-B or equivalent).

The pass rate for Advanced Level courses is once again above 98 per cent, and for the fourth consecutive year the high grade passes have exceeded 50 per cent.

Principal Peter McGhee said: “At St John Rigby College we work tirelessly to ensure our students become the best that they can possibly be. This hard work and dedication has culminated in another day of celebration for our students, their families and our staff.

These are excellent results from an exceptional group of young people who have worked extremely hard.”

At St Mary’s RC Sixth Form in Astley, one in four grades awarded was A*/A or equivalent, with over 97 per cent of students achieving A*-E.

Head Andrew Dawson said: “The results that the students have achieved are outstanding, and say so much about our young people and they are a reflection of their innate ability, hard work and determination.

“These results are the key to enable our students to confidently take their next step in life to university, further training or work.”

“The Deanery Sixth Form students are celebrating their best ever results this year with 100 per cent pass rate for all A Level and L3 BTECS.

“The number of top A-level grades is at a six-year high, despite the introduction of new tougher exams this year. We have surpassed previous year’s figures with 66 per cent of students achieving A*-B or equivalent and a massive 89 per cent of students achieved A* - C or equivalent, compared to last years 82 per cent.”

Anthea Friend, head of the Deanery Sixth form said “This is an exceptional performance from our hardworking students and we are immensely proud of them all. These excellent results and improvements in high grades have been achieved despite tougher examinations.”