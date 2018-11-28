Justin Rose’s golf bag up for grabs in raffle for young boy

Golf fans have a unique opportunity to win world number one Justin Rose’s caddy bag and support a young boy with a rare muscular disorder.

Four-year-old Alfie Sales suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative condition that currently has no cure.

Justin Rose used the bag at this years Scottish Open

Young Alfie was diagnosed with the condition in February and has since been the focus of a huge crowd-funding campaign that has seen almost £10,000 raised in under a year.

Now, Action 4 Alfie, started by Alfie’s dad Kieron Sales, has offered people the chance to win this priceless piece of sporting memorabilia for £5.

Kieron, 42, who lives in Leigh, said: “We started the crowd-funding with family and friends so that Alfie wouldn’t be dependant when he gets older and so he could manage.

“This all came about because a friend of mine works on the PGA tour, so he spoke to Justin Rose’s management and they were happy to donate the bag for Alfie’s cause.”

The golf bag was used by Rose on this year’s PGA tour and Scottish Open, and is signed by him.

Entries into the raffle are being taken up until 11.59pm on Friday and a live draw will be taking place on Saturday through the Action 4 Alfie Twitter and Facebook pages.

Along with the raffle, marathon runner Alan Webb, also from Leigh, competed in the Space Coast Marathon in Florida yesterday, which he flew over for in order to raise funds for Alfie.

As part of the Action 4 Alfie cause, T-shirts were made using their logo for the cause in the shape of the letter A.

Since this happened, Jurgen Klopp posed with one of the T-shirts, and the awareness also led to Kieron and Alfie being invited onto the set of Coronation Street for a tour and to meet the cast.

To enter the raffle and get a chance to win Justin Rose’s bag, or to just give a donation, visit the JustGiving page