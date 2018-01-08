Keep fit with friends to keep motivated

Our fitness expert, The Colonel, gives his advice on keeping fit in the year ahead...

Feeling more stuffed than the Christmas turkey or more bloated than Father Christmas himself?

With so many people setting those New Year’s resolutions to embark on a healthier start to 2018, here we give you our top tips to make sure you’re not setting yourself up to fail.

FRIEND SETTER

If you struggle to motivate yourself, why not call on a friend to become your fitness buddy. By working out together you’re much more likely to succeed in sticking to your fitness plans, and can even push each other to raise the bar and exceed your goals. If you’d rather go it alone, why not try dry January and use the extra cash to get your very own personal trainer?

A personal trainer can be a fantastic way to help you achieve just the structure you’re after to fine tune your training towards your specific goals.

Last but not least, why not hit the January sales with that extra cash and treat yourself to some new workout attire? Not only will you be a trend setter in the gym, but this should only add further motivation and see you feeling great!

DELIVER-NEW

If it’s that late night takeaway that sees you falling by the wayside, why not swap that Deliveroo for a food delivery service such as LDN Muscle’s new offering?

As the leading provider of downloadable training guides, the company offer a fantastic selection of nutritious meals to complement the work you’re doing in the gym.

Also freeing up more time for you to fit in that workout, they should certainly provide food for thought this January.

STAY ON TRACK

Last but not least, why not use an app or tracking device to record your training? Not only should this help motivate you, but it can be a useful way to set goals and guide your progression! Here’s to a happier, healthier 2018!