Kind HGV driver helped ducklings out of peril on busy Wigan road

A kind-hearted lorry driver came to the rescue of a brood of adorable ducklings about to take their lives in their wings crossing a busy borough main road with their mum.

Jean Hensey-Reynard was horrified to see the female bird trying to lead her 11 youngsters through the heavy traffic on Bolton Road in Ashton.

Fortunately, though, the kind HGV driver slammed on his brakes before getting out of the cab to ensure all the animals were safely off the road.

Ms Hensey-Reynard, from Ashton, then took on a Pied Piper-type role and managed to get the wildlife away from the hurtling vehicles and back to the more suitable surroundings of St George’s Pond in Manor Park.

She now wishes to celebrate the actions of the driver to protect wildlife in the borough.

She said: “I spotted the duck and her ducklingsand after I’d pulled over I saw the kindly lorry driver had stopped.He got out of the cab and got them back to the kerb. It all happened very very quickly, I didn’t get his name or even the make of his lorry. What a Good Samaritan he is.

“I then got them to follow me and it involved going over the cobblestones and up a step. We got through the housing estate to the park and they all made it safely.

“My heart was in my mouth and it took a while for my heartbeat to get back to normal.”

The incident happened at around 9.45am on Wednesday.

Was it you who stopped the lorry to help ensure the ducks were safe, or do you know who it was? Contact our newsroom on 01942 506219 or email andrew.nowell@jpimedia.co.uk