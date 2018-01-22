Kym Marsh's charity ball for Archie

Coronation Street actor Kym Marsh is organising a glittering ball to raise money for bereaved parents in memory of her baby son.

The Wigan-born star’s son Archie was born prematurely at 21 weeks and five days on February 11, 2009, but he sadly died seconds after his birth.

Kym will mark what would have been Archie’s ninth birthday with a fund-raising ball in his memory,

Archie’s Footprint Ball will be held on Saturday, February 10 at the Hilton on Deansgate, in Manchester city centre.

The event will raise money for Mariposa Trust, a charity supporting bereaved parents and families.

Kym, who was raised in Ashton, has three other children, David, Emilie and Polly.

She rose to fame as a member of pop group Hear’Say, which was formed on TV talent show Popstars.

She has played the role of Michelle Connor in ITV soap Coronation Street since 2006, appearing in a number of key storylines.

Last year Kym, 41, bravely drew on her experiences of losing Archie when her character went into labour at 23 weeks, resulting in the death of her baby Ruairi at birth.

Her performance was widely praised and she spoke of how she was determined to raise awareness of premature baby deaths.

At the time, she said: “It is obviously a cause very close to my heart, having lost my beautiful Archie at 21 weeks and five days. In the end I felt it was an important story to tell in order to raise awareness of something which affects thousands of women every year.

“I have had to go to some very dark places in my mind whilst filming these heartbreaking scenes but my family, friends and colleagues have been incredible. Losing a child is something that never leaves you so to revisit those feelings as Michelle has been challenging.

“Coronation Street ensured that I had a counsellor on set at all times to go to after filming the scenes but for me the best tonic after a hugely emotional day was to go home to my kids and be reminded of how lucky I am to have them.”

Tickets for Archie’s Footprint Ball are available by calling 0161 484 0876 or online via www.entertainmenttoday.co.uk/kymmarsh/

Kym is also looking for businesses willing to donate prizes for a raffle and auction to raise more money.