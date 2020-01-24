Labour leadership hustings cancelled as Keir Starmer pulls out following mother-in-law's critical illness

The Labour leadership hustings in Leeds on Saturday has been cancelled after Sir Keir Starmer pulled out as his mother-in-law was critically ill in hospital, the party has said.

The shadow Brexit secretary announced on Thursday that he was suspending campaigning after his mother-in-law was involved in a serious accident.

Sir Keir Starmer

General secretary Jennie Formby said that to ensure fairness to all the candidates, the party's procedures committee had agreed Saturday's hustings should not now go ahead.

The deputy leadership hustings will take place as planned