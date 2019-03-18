Large blaze breaks out at Wigan timber yard

Firefighters were called into action to tackle a fire at a Wigan industrial estate.



At 1.26am today (Monday) Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service (GMFRS) were called to reports of a fire at a timber yard near Bryn.

Two fire engines from Wigan were joined at the scene just off the A49 Wigan Road by appliances from Leigh and Hindley, plus additional neighbouring fire service support from Warrington and Skelmersdale fire stations.

Upon arrival crews quickly established that a fire measuring roughly 50m by 50m was affecting an outdoor pile of timber on Park Lane Industrial Estate.

Four jets were used to fight the fire with the support of an aerial appliance.

A road closure was swiftly put in place by the Fire Service affecting 650m of the A49 from the major roundabout with Warrington Road and Land Gate Lane.

The roundabout is a key artery for the nearby M6 motorway, and at present remains accessible from the motorway and southbound from Wigan town centre.

There is smoke in the area - local residents and businesses are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed until otherwise informed.

However, the smoke is not at present drifting the the direction of nearby Junction 25 of the M6.