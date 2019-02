Police and paramedics are in Wigan town centre after a man was found collapsed in the street.



Passers-by have reported someone, who is believed to have been assaulted, on the floor being treated by paramedics and a large police presence.

Police and paramedics are at the scene

The incident is ongoing outside The Raven on Wallgate.

Wallgate has been closed at Library Street, causing traffic delays.

More information to follow.

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle are at the scene