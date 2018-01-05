Large tree blocks entrance to Haigh Woodland Park

A large tree has fallen at Wigan's Haigh Woodland Park, blocking one of the main entrances.

Wigan Council has shared a photograph on social media of the large tree, which has fallen across the main drive at the pedestrian entrance opposite Wigan Infirmary.

It is expected to be moved next week.

The council has urged people visiting the park on foot to use another entrance.

Organisers of Haigh Woodland parkrun, a 5km run held at the park each Saturday morning, warned earlier today that runners may have to use a different route tomorrow due to a fallen tree.

As well as the regular participants, fund-raisers are due to tackle the course tomorrow in support of homelessness charity The Brick.