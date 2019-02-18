Large turnout expected today at funeral for Billy Livesley

A popular father-to-be will be accompanied by motorbikes and quad bikes as he makes his final journey today.

A funeral will be held this afternoon for 21-year-old Billy Livesley, from Platt Bridge, who died on Saturday, December 29.

Other news: Three released with 'no further action' in investigation into Billy Livesley's death



He had been found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, the day before and his death led to a murder investigation.

It is expected to be an emotional day, with many people turning out to say goodbye to Billy.

Motorbikes and quad bikes will lead the procession, with riders gathering on a car park at Iceland in Platt Bridge at 11.45am.

People walking to the service should meet on New Street, Platt Bridge, at the same time.

Everyone will head to St Nathaniel’s Parish Church, on Church Road, where a service will begin at 1pm.

Mourners are asked to wear royal blue in memory of Billy, such as a blue tie or a blue flower.

The service will be followed by interment at Westwood Cemetery in Ince.

There is a request for family flowers only, but if anyone wishes to make a donation, the money will be given to Billy's unborn child.