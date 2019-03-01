Last orders at unique family bar in Wigan home

A Wiganer is calling time on the incredible pub in his home which has numbered a remarkable list of famous faces among its drinkers.



David Taylor has announced last orders at The Tavern, an extraordinary drinking venue in the spare room of his house in Hindley Green which has been his family’s go-to location for a special night for years.

The Taylor family in The Tavern

Other news: Family of man who died in Wigan horror crash thank first responders



The watering hole, which has a full bar and is crammed full of pub paraphernalia, has also played host to some A-list guests as David and his wife Dorothy’s daughter Sarah fought a high-profile custody battle to bring her daughter Nadia back from Libya.

That means those who have had a drink at the bar include the ambassador for the North African country, former Leigh MP Andy Burnham who is now Greater Manchester Mayor and the chief inspector of Wigan Police.

Another visitor is rugby league legend Paul Wellens, who asked David and Dorothy’s photographer son Andrew if he could have a shoot there.

Now, though, the couple are downsizing from their home in Westlake Grove which means it is time to ring the bell for drinks one last time, much to the devastation of David and Dorothy and their family members.

David, 64, said: “It’s sad. We had a great celebration when Nadia came back, and we had a few well-known people in there because of her.

“Paul Wellens also asked Andrew if he could have some photographs and thought the bar was ideal.

“We were away in our caravan at the time but he left a note saying he loved the bar and wishing us all the best. I’ve now got a picture of him there.

“It started when Sarah bought her own house. I said I would change the bedroom into a bar room. I can’t really remember why now, it just came over me one night.

“I like a game of darts and I think it came from that.

“I used to have a little bar and a fish tank where my dartboard was and when we came here I thought I would make myself a proper bar.

“We are downsizing now so will have to leave the bar behind. I don’t think we will have a bar because it’s quite small but there is a conservatory so I could have a little something in there.

“We will see, we can always improvise.”

Daughter Sarah, 42, said: “It’s like being in a real bar. My family all play darts matches every year and there’s even a trophy.

“We’ve all gathered in there at Christmas time or for special birthdays, christenings or Nadia’s homecoming party.

“It’s absolutely amazing and somewhere we all really enjoy ourselves.

“It’s very sad they’re moving, we’re all devastated. My cousin said that if he had known the house was going on the market he would have bought it straight away.”

Over the years Sarah has bought her dad a number of pub items for the bar, which now sports a genuine bell to ring last orders, a sign bearing the drinking venue’s name and a jukebox.

There are also suitable pumps and clips on the bar and arrangements for lager and ale to be served from barrels.

Fortunately it appears The Tavern will not be demolished as the Taylor family said the new owners of the house walked in to view, took one look at the bar and immediately decided they wanted to buy the place.

