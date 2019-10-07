Latest hygiene ratings across the Wigan borough

Fresh food hygiene ratings have been dished out to dozens of Wigan eateries.



Health inspectors visited 61 food-serving establishments across the borough in August, handing out the top mark of Five to 23 of them.

Venues such as the Empire Cinema at Robin Park and Belong Atherton Care Home were among some of the 37 per cent businesses to earn the highest possible mark of Five.

The second highest mark of Four was served up to 16 businesses, while seven were given a score of Three and Two. A further eight eateries earned the second lowest rating of One, but no businesses was given a Zero.

Haigh Hall Hotel’s final inspection under Contessa rule was a damning One. The hotel had previously scored a Two in June but dropped down a place just weeks before news broke that

Wigan Council was to terminate Contessa’s contract to run the hotel.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.

Anywhere with a rating of one star requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings were correct as of October 2019:



FIVE

Bee Lucky Honey, Private address

Belong Atherton, 55 Mealhouse Lane, Atherton

BK Patel, 321 Gloucester Street, Atherton

Bluebells Cafe, 69a Market Street, Atherton

Brooklands Childcare Ltd, 137b Market Street, Hindley

Brooklands Childcare Ltd, 14 First Avenue, Hindley

Co-op Late Shop, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

Empire Cinemas Ltd, 4 Anjou Boulevard, Newtown

Fusion Flavours, Private address

Garden Café, Golborne Road, Lowton

Gerrards Butchers Limited, 163 Market Street, Atherton

Ginger Nut Home Baking, 14 Hedgemead, Wigan

Greenhalgh’s Craft Bakery Ltd, 93 Market Street, Atherton

Greggs, 67 Market Street, Atherton

Heron Foods, 735-737 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

McDonald’s, Gower Street, Wigan

Moorside Convenience, Scot Lane, Aspull

Munch Box, 5 Ruby Grove, Leigh

Rainbows and Rolling Pins, Private address

Subway, 798a Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

The Fold Store, 134 Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton

The Pretty Cake studio, Private address

Westleigh Lane High School/Sportivity Ltd, Westleigh Lane, Leigh



FOUR

Alpla (UK) Limited, Yew Tree Way Stone Cross Park, Golborne

Atherton Letters Inn, 2 Wigan Road, Atherton

Bargain Booze, 123-127 Market Street, Atherton

Golborne House Residential Home, 73 Derby Road, Golborne

Gold’s Ice Cream, 88 Whelley, Wigan

Greg’s Busy Bees, Private address

Heathside Residential, 42b Plank Lane, Leigh

Norley Hall Care Home, Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan

Q8 Sports Bar & Grill, 21 Powell Street, Swinley

St Johns Methodist Church, Market Street, Hindley

The Bowling Green, 110 Manchester Road, Leigh

The Buttery Sandwich Bar, 16 Union Street, Leigh

The Chanters, Tyldesley Old Road, Atherton

The Olive Garden, 489 Preston Road, Standish

The Travellers Rest, 443 Newton Road, Lowton

Windsor House Residential

Home, 209 Wigan Road, Standish



THREE

3A’s Petroleum Ltd, Whelley, Wigan

Alison’s Restaurant, Worthington Street, Hindley

Ash Tree House, Warwick Drive, Hindley

Coffee Delight, 43c The Grand Arcade, Wigan

Meat Mart, Chaddock Lane, Astley

The Fish Bay, 218 Belle Green Lane, Ince

Wigan Mini Market, 98-100 Darlington Street East, Wigan



TWO

Amans, 184 Chaddock Lane, Worsley

Butty Barrow The Friendly Bakery, 115 Ince Green Lane, Ince

Curiosity Gin Emporium, 86 Market Street, Atherton

Dragon City, 9 Broad Oth Lane, Shevington

JR Video & Off Licence, 153 Market Street, Atherton

Krumbs Cafe, 6 Rodney Street, Wigan

Whittle’s, Tunstall Lane, Pemberton



ONE

Corleone Pizza, 753 Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Deroma Pizza, 102 Darlington Street East, Wigan

Golden Star, 184 Warrington Road, Ince

Haigh Hall Hotel, School Lane, Haigh

Lean and Mean Cafe, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan

Mama Mia Charcoal Grill, 7 White Street, Pemberton

Pomodoro, 32 St Pauls Avenue, Wigan

Tasty Bites, 6 Royal Arcade, Wigan