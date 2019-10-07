Latest hygiene ratings from across the Wigan borough

Fresh food hygiene ratings have been dished out to dozens of Wigan eateries.
Health inspectors visited 61 food-serving establishments across the borough in August, handing out the top mark of Five to 23 of them.
Venues such as the Empire Cinema at Robin Park and Belong Atherton Care Home were among some of the 37 per cent businesses to earn the highest possible mark of Five.
The second highest mark of Four was served up to 16 businesses, while seven were given a score of Three and Two. A further eight eateries earned the second lowest rating of One, but no businesses was given a Zero.
Haigh Hall Hotel’s final inspection under Contessa rule was a damning One. The hotel had previously scored a Two in June but dropped down a place just weeks before news broke that
Wigan Council was to terminate Contessa’s contract to run the hotel.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with the ratings designed to provide reassurance to local customers.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.
Anywhere with a rating of one star requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.
Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
All ratings were correct as of October 2019:
FIVE
Bee Lucky Honey, Private address
Belong Atherton, 55 Mealhouse Lane, Atherton
BK Patel, 321 Gloucester Street, Atherton
Bluebells Cafe, 69a Market Street, Atherton
Brooklands Childcare Ltd, 137b Market Street, Hindley
Brooklands Childcare Ltd, 14 First Avenue, Hindley
Co-op Late Shop, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan
Empire Cinemas Ltd, 4 Anjou Boulevard, Newtown
Fusion Flavours, Private address
Garden Café, Golborne Road, Lowton
Gerrards Butchers Limited, 163 Market Street, Atherton
Ginger Nut Home Baking, 14 Hedgemead, Wigan
Greenhalgh’s Craft Bakery Ltd, 93 Market Street, Atherton
Greggs, 67 Market Street, Atherton
Heron Foods, 735-737 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
McDonald’s, Gower Street, Wigan
Moorside Convenience, Scot Lane, Aspull
Munch Box, 5 Ruby Grove, Leigh
Rainbows and Rolling Pins, Private address
Subway, 798a Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
The Fold Store, 134 Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton
The Pretty Cake studio, Private address
Westleigh Lane High School/Sportivity Ltd, Westleigh Lane, Leigh
FOUR
Alpla (UK) Limited, Yew Tree Way Stone Cross Park, Golborne
Atherton Letters Inn, 2 Wigan Road, Atherton
Bargain Booze, 123-127 Market Street, Atherton
Golborne House Residential Home, 73 Derby Road, Golborne
Gold’s Ice Cream, 88 Whelley, Wigan
Greg’s Busy Bees, Private address
Heathside Residential, 42b Plank Lane, Leigh
Norley Hall Care Home, Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan
Q8 Sports Bar & Grill, 21 Powell Street, Swinley
St Johns Methodist Church, Market Street, Hindley
The Bowling Green, 110 Manchester Road, Leigh
The Buttery Sandwich Bar, 16 Union Street, Leigh
The Chanters, Tyldesley Old Road, Atherton
The Olive Garden, 489 Preston Road, Standish
The Travellers Rest, 443 Newton Road, Lowton
Windsor House Residential
Home, 209 Wigan Road, Standish
THREE
3A’s Petroleum Ltd, Whelley, Wigan
Alison’s Restaurant, Worthington Street, Hindley
Ash Tree House, Warwick Drive, Hindley
Coffee Delight, 43c The Grand Arcade, Wigan
Meat Mart, Chaddock Lane, Astley
The Fish Bay, 218 Belle Green Lane, Ince
Wigan Mini Market, 98-100 Darlington Street East, Wigan
TWO
Amans, 184 Chaddock Lane, Worsley
Butty Barrow The Friendly Bakery, 115 Ince Green Lane, Ince
Curiosity Gin Emporium, 86 Market Street, Atherton
Dragon City, 9 Broad Oth Lane, Shevington
JR Video & Off Licence, 153 Market Street, Atherton
Krumbs Cafe, 6 Rodney Street, Wigan
Whittle’s, Tunstall Lane, Pemberton
ONE
Corleone Pizza, 753 Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Deroma Pizza, 102 Darlington Street East, Wigan
Golden Star, 184 Warrington Road, Ince
Haigh Hall Hotel, School Lane, Haigh
Lean and Mean Cafe, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan
Mama Mia Charcoal Grill, 7 White Street, Pemberton
Pomodoro, 32 St Pauls Avenue, Wigan
Tasty Bites, 6 Royal Arcade, Wigan