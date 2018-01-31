Latics call on fans to sleep rough for homelessness charity

Wigan residents are being urged to swap their beds for sleeping bags for one night to raise funds for a homelessness charity.

This year The Brick has teamed up with Wigan Athletic to hold a DW Stadium Sleepout.

The charity is hoping for 200 people to fill the south stand concourse on Friday, April 6 to raise vital funds and awareness of the charity’s work.

First team players Dan Burn and Sam Morsy and Latics chief executive Jonathan Jackson helped launch the sleepout with Brick business director Nick Brookes and volunteer Garry Colsey, who has experienced homelessness.

Nick said: “Too many people still find themselves with no option but to sleep rough, in danger, exposed to the elements and at risk of damaging their physical and mental health.

“Our DW Stadium Sleepout isn’t trying to replicate that experience, but it gives us all a chance to help change the lives of the people that it is a reality for.

“All we ask is that for one night, people give up the luxury of their beds and swap it for a sleeping bag on the floor in the stadium.”

Last year, people braved the elements in Wigan town centre to take part in The Brick’s StreetSleep and raised £11,000: a target the charity hopes to beat this year.

Latics captain Sam, who visited The Brick with his teammates at Christmas to learn about the work it does and help out in the foodbank, is urging fans to get involved.

He said: “Our visit to The Brick was a real eye-opener. Before going along, I didn’t know how many people in the area needed support to get back on their feet. This event will help and I hope the fans can get behind it to help end homelessness and poverty in Wigan borough.”

Players will not be able to join in with the event as they have a match on the Saturday against MK Dons, but all sleepout participants will be offered tickets to the game and the person who raises the most funds will be given two hospitality tickets for a match later in the season.

Registration for the event on Friday, April 6, will begin at 9.30pm with a 10pm start, through to 6am. Breakfast will be served and refreshments and entertainment will be available during the evening.

A minimum of £100 needs to be raised for adults and £50 minimum for juniors. Children aged 12 and over are welcome to join the event when accompanied by an adult, as well as youth groups.

For more information on the event and to register email giving@thebrick.org.uk