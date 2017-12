There was plenty of festive cheer when members of the Wigan Athletic squad paid their annual visit to the Rainbow children’s ward at Wigan Infirmary.

The players, including first team stars Nick Powell and Nathan Byrne, chatted to a number of poorly young patients before showering them with festive gifts from the club.

Wigan Athletic players on Rainbow Ward

They also took time out from training for their next match against Fleetwood on Saturday to meet ward staff and pose for photographs.