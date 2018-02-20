Latics to probe post-match trouble after City win

Wigan Athletic is to launch an inquiry into post-match incidents, including a pitch invasion, following the team’s sensational FA Cup fifth round victory over Manchester City.



Fans flooded onto the pitch after the final whistle, City star Sergio Aguero lashed out at one of the home supporters during a confrontation and hoardings were thrown at police from the away stand.

A fan confronts Sergio Agueron at full time

The club this morning said it was disappointed to see supporters encroach on the playing field after a victory over the world’s top-rated club side was confirmed.

Chief Executive Jonathan Jackson said: “Whilst we appreciate that the vast majority of supporters who ran on to the pitch did so spontaneously to celebrate a famous victory, we were disappointed with the action of a minority of supporters who acted in an inappropriate manner.

“Player and staff safety is of paramount importance and we will conduct a full investigation.

“However, it is important to not let the actions of a few supporters detract from an incredible night at the DW Stadium.

“A special atmosphere was created by both sets of supporters and the match was yet another memorable day in the history of Wigan Athletic.”

Club chairman David Sharpe had already spoken out against the disturbances shortly after Monday night’s match.

He said: “It’s not nice to see. Football is emotional, it is what it does to fans. But I don’t like to see this at the end of the game.

“It is a massive result, but we have to stay classy in football. I don’t like what I’m seeing.”