Launch of new Wigan township's leisure centre is held up

The opening of a Wigan township’s new leisure hub has been delayed until next year.

Standish leisure centre was originally to have been launched in the autumn. But work has been stalled and the complex will now only be ready for use in early 2020.

Based on the site of the former Standish Golf Course on Rectory Lane, the facilities will be managed by Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles on behalf of Wigan

Council and will form part of a large new housing development which is being delivered jointly by Persimmon Homes and Morris Homes on the site.

The developers will fund the new leisure centre as part of the planning permission for a mixed use scheme comprising residential development, leisure facilities and green infrastructure.