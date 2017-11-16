Lawn is an 'absolute mess' after work by contractor

A resident has been left frustrated by efforts to get his lawn repaired after it was damaged by contractors for a utility company.



Tom Harte says his garden on Foundry Lane, Highfield, was "absolutely decimated" when work was being carried out for Virgin Media.

The grass was dug up so equipment could be put in place in the ground last week, but he was not happy with the way it was left.

Mr Harte, who has lived there with his wife and two children for 13 years, said: "I noticed they were coming down the street. Our grass goes right out into the street and as they were coming along, we asked the guys who were digging the road what they were going to do to the grass. They said we wouldn’t know they had been."

But when he returned home last Wednesday, he saw the condition the grass had been left in. The whole neighbourhood has said it’s an absolute mess," he said.

Mr Harte, 48, is disappointed that the lawn was left that way and is worried about the condition getting worse during the winter months.

He said: "It was a perfectly good, well-maintained lawn but it’s not now. As the weather is getting bad, it’s turned into a bit of a quagmire."

Mr Harte believes the workers should have put a note through his door apologising for the damage. His frustration has been compounded by efforts to have the grass restored.

The contractors in the area told him to contact Virgin Media, so he found a phone number and called them.

Mr Harte said: "Four people I spoke to said it wasn’t their department. They passed me through and I was put on hold for 30 minutes. It wasn’t premium rate, but not a free number."

He decided to email the company instead and received a response apologising and saying they would look into it.

He has also contacted Virgin Media via Twitter with his concerns. However, he is still waiting to find out if they will repair his garden.

Mr Harte said: "During the process no-one has ever said they will ring me back. I have had to do all the chasing. It’s outrageous."

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: "Virgin Media is currently expanding its network in Wigan to bring ultrafast broadband speeds to more homes and businesses.

"The work carried out at this location took place on a service strip which isn’t part of the property with the remaining work set to be completed this week. We are in the process of speaking to the resident and apologise for any inconvenience caused."