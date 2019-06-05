Lawnmower man: Wigan Councillor helping to spruce up his ward

A councillor is taking the idea of grass-roots politics literally after offering to spruce up residents’ gardens.

Bryn Independent Coun Steve Jones has bought a lawnmower and strimmer and is now touring his ward asking if there is any cutting or trimming that needs doing.

Coun Jones says council tenants in Bryn rarely get their gardens tended by local authority staff due to budget cuts and there are older people in private rented accommodation who do not get any help with their outdoor spaces at all.

He stressed that he was not attempting to belittle the work of the town hall’s gardening teams but merely offer his own services alongside as the reduction in funding pots means there is now more work than can be paid for.

Coun Jones said: “I know how understaffed the council is so I’m going to be keeping on top of the areas around Bryn.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for the council employees who go out doing the cutting.

“They do a great job but I also know how undermanned they are because of cuts to frontline services.

“My aim is to keep Bryn looking the part, because I have had residents coming up to me complaining about the state of some areas.

Coun Jones stressed he has purchased the equipment out of his own money rather than using his Brighter Borough funding pot on it.