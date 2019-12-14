Leigh house smoke damaged after electrical fire

Firefighters tackled a house fire in Leigh last night.



Crews from Hindley, Leigh and Bolton were called to the fire at an empty property in Briggs Street, which started in a first floor bedroom at around 11.20pm.

The fire, which was electrical in nature, caused heavy smoke damage to the first floor.

Crew manager Stuart Parr, from Hindley fire station, said: "The fire was put out in 20 minutes.

"It spread to the landing from the bedroom and caused heavy smoke damage on the first floor.

"Nobody was hurt as the house was empty."