Leigh Regeneration gets underway

Structures Group, a Leigh-based group of construction companies specialising in restoration and conservation have started work on a historic property in Leigh town centre, working alongside development and investment company Hengram Ltd.
By Rachel LeahyContributor
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:50 GMT
After sitting empty for a number of years and slowly falling into disrepair, the building on Chapel Street was in much need of renovation and some tlc. The building is set to have a complete refurbishment and be repurposed as a base for local enterprises.

Parts of the building date back to 1798 - the first photograph is from the 1960's and shows the building as it was when used as an Agricultural Implements store founded in 1881 by John Sim. The building has lots of original features such as a brick floored cellar, plaster and lath features and some original joists.

Directors Wayne and Lloyd Jolley said "As residents of Leigh we're passionate about improving our local area and contributing to the town's revitalisation. As the building sits sits on a junction of one of the main routes into the town, the regeneration planned will improve the town's image for visitors and attract investment into the town, as well as improve the aesthetic for the neighbouring residents.

Historic picture from the 1960s.Historic picture from the 1960s.
"We're excited to reveal the CGI artwork for the project, we think it's going to transform the area and be an important hub for local businesses. For more information about the project or for lease enquiries please contact [email protected]."

Historic images used with the kind permission of John Taylor and Michael Caine of the Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley Heritage Facebook Group.

