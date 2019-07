A reader has captured dramatic images of lightning forking through the sky in Wigan.



In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday), following the hottest day of the year; Wigan was hit by a large thunderstorm bringing with it lightning, rain and wind.



These photos were captured by local resident, Adam Wannakukorale, in Winstanley at around 2am today.

