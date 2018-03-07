Lionel Richie fans looking for somewhere to park for massive concert

Businesses near a venue welcoming a pop megastar are asking “is it me you’re looking for?” after an appeal went out for car parking facilities.

The Leigh Sports Village (LSV), which is bringing Lionel Richie to the borough for a massive open-air stadium gig, is giving companies the chance to cash in themselves.

Organisers of the concert in June, which is already nearing a sell-out, are urgently looking to partner with firms to ensure the thousands of music fans descending on Leigh have somewhere to leave their cars.

The LSV hopes this will spread the benefits of the eagerly-awaited concert, part of the singing superstar’s All The Hits UK tour.

The stadium has previously done something similar when iconic singer-songwriter and pianist Elton John came to Leigh a few years ago.

Applications to be car park partners for the concert are open to any organisations, businesses or landowners within easy walking distance of the LSV.

“We’re really keen that the local area benefits from the Lionel Richie concert,” said LSV operations director James Ditchfield.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who would like to consider becoming an official car park partner.”

Getting accredited will be free and the host will get to keep the allotted fee of £5 per car set by the LSV.

The car parking spaces will be required during the day and throughout the evening of the concert on June 16, with the exact times yet to be confirmed.

Anyone taking part will need to be able to provide their own stewarding.

Locations of all the accredited car parks for the gig will be put on the LSV’s website.

The southern half of the borough has become something of a musical hotspot in recent years.

As well as the high-profile Leigh stadium gigs Haydock Park Racecourse has welcomed a host of top acts, including Kylie Minogue and Madness, to perform for thousands of racegoers as part of its work with The Jockey Club.

Anyone interested in becoming a car park partner for Lionel Richie’s concert at the LSV on June 16 should ring Sue Kilroy at Leigh Sports Village on 01942 487830 or email s.kilroy@leighsportsvillage.co.uk