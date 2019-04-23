Litter louts have turned Wigan site into eyesore

Selfish litter louts who have turned a former bakery site into a rubbish-strewn eyesore have been blasted.

Keen photographer Steve Heaton could not contain his anger after seeing the state of the former Heatons bakery site off Warrington Lane in Lower Ince.

The open land previously used by the firm close to Britannia Bridge is festooned with huge quantities of empty cans, bottles, food bags and even a large plastic bag of the kind which can be hoisted on to skips loaded with green waste.

Mr Heaton said huge piles of rubbish dumped carelessly on patches of unused land give a poor impression of Wigan while the council also criticised those flinging their waste on to open spaces, reminding Wiganers of the cost to the taxpayer in cleaning it all up.

Mr Heaton said: “A lot of this rubbish is visible to anyone passing.

“It’s not exactly the right image for our town.

“It’s like no-one cares any more and as soon as they dump the rubbish it is someone else’s problem to move.

“It’s making our town look like one big dump.

“Almost everywhere you walk, whether it’s in the countryside or on the street, it’s not hard to spot rubbish that has been dumped.”

Dave Lyon, assistant director for environment, said: “Littering blights our environment and is expensive to clean up.

“Our environmental education and enforcement team is now operational seven days a week and works with residents to tackle all types of environmental crime, ensuring we have clean and tidy communities.

“As part of The Deal it is vital that residents don’t litter and dispose of their waste responsibly.

“We encourage anybody who witnesses littering or fly-tipping to report it to us with as much information as possible so we can take action.”

To report an incident of environmental crime visit www.wigan.gov.uk/reportit or download the council’s ReportIt app.