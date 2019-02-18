Living area of apartment destroyed by fire

An apartment fire which broke out at a residential sheltered housing site has destroyed the living area.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at the accommodation in Atherton shortly after 1pm on Monday, by staff members at the site.

Three fire engines from Atherton, one from Bolton and another from Hindley spent 20 minutes tackling the flames, which left the lounge area uninhabitable and also caused smoke damage to the ground floor.

The building on High Street holds around 20 apartments, and residents in there at the time were all evacuated safely.

No-one was injured as a result, and an investigation has been launched to find a cause of the fire.