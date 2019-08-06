Loads to see and enjoy at summer fair in Wigan

Scores of people gathered to celebrate a community summer fair despite the lacklustre weather.

People turned out in their droves to the Hindley Summer Gala, which took place at Hindley Library and Community Centre.

Scores of people attended the gala

Volunteers and members of the public were treated to a day of family activities, which all went ahead despite the summer showers.

Sam Broxton, who helped to organise the event on behalf of Crisp Communities CIC based at the centre, said that the group was “over the moon” with the turnout.

“Some residents still don’t know that we are now a community centre as well as a library,” she said. “The event was a good way to spread the word as far as we could to bring all of our community together.

“It showed what fantastic groups and individuals we have and how much community spirit Hindley and Hindley Green truly have.

“The whole day was run by local residents and volunteers, and boy were we proud of everyone. Everyone who helped and everyone who came down to support us in our vision.”

The event have more than 30 stalls all occupied by a range of local groups and businesses. Several free craft sessions were put on for children and families and there were break out spaces for reiki, crystals and family meditation sessions.

On top of this there was a “pay as you feel” donation shop with free refreshments, books and DVDs and a gin and cocktail bar.

There was also live music all day and “gala fun and games”.