Local law firm supports Wigan and Leigh Hospice with £20,000 contribution towards its work

Wigan-based national law firm, Stephensons, and its clients, have made a £20,000 contribution towards the work of Wigan and Leigh Hospice
By Michael PortzContributor
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
The hospice is a charity which provides palliative and end-of-life care to people with life-limiting illnesses who live in Wigan borough.

Based in Hindley, it cares for over 1,200 people every year and relies heavily on the continued support of the local community.

Hospice CEO Jo Carby said: “We are extremely grateful to Stephensons and their support of Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Jo Carby, CEO of Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Kerrie Ainscough, Head of CSR at StephensonsJo Carby, CEO of Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Kerrie Ainscough, Head of CSR at Stephensons
"Our services are vital to the local community and that is why it is so important that we protect them.

"Gifts such as this one allows us to continue to care for over 1,200 patients and their loved ones each year, through services such as our Inpatient Unit and community teams.

"Without this support we simply wouldn’t exist.”

David Baybut, chairman of Stephensons, added: “Wigan and Leigh Hospice has a special place in the hearts of many families across our community and the care they provide to thousands of people every year is invaluable.

"On behalf of everyone at Stephensons, and our clients, we are delighted to be able to support the hospice and its vitally important work.”

