Local motorist badly injured in Scottish road collision

A motorist from the area was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a road collision in Scotland.

The 33-year-old man from Skelmersdale was driving an Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck which was involved in a collision with a Range Rover Sport in Dumfries and Galloway.

Other news: Rope swings being removed from Wigan woodland after horror fall



The incident happened on the A7 main road a few miles north of Langholm at around 8.15pm on Tuesday.

The route had to be shut for five hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

Police Scotland are now investigating and appealing for witnesses.