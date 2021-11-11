Loose tile leads to closure of street in Wigan town centre

Crews from Wigan fire station were called to King Street at 11.30am on Thursday to a report of an unstable tile.

The building was halfway along the road, so they decided it would be best to shut the whole street to ensure no-one would walk past.

Firefighters placed a ladder against the building and removed the loose tile, before reopening the road.

King Street had to be closed