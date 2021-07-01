Lucky escape as smoke alarms 'save' man after chip pan fire breaks out in house

Smoke alarms alerted the man late on Wednesday and woke him up, giving him time get get out of the house in Leigh and call the fire service.

Two fire engines and a specialist response unit went to Lowood Street at 11pm and crews spent two hours tackling the blaze.

It caused a significant amount of damage to the kitchen, as well as smoke damage throughout the property.

Firefighters were called to Lowood Street in Leigh. Pic: Google Street View

The man suffered from minor effects of smoke inhalation, but otherwise escaped from the fire unharmed.

A fire service spokesman said: "The smoke alarms really did save him last night. This shows how important it is to have working smoke alarms in your home."