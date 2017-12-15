Lucy honoured for Home Office work with MBE

A former Wiganer who has worked on the government’s front line since she was a teenager has been presented with an MBE by Prince Charles.

After being recruited by the Home Office, aged just 18, one of Lucy Glenn’s first key duties came during the Toxteth riots in Liverpool.

She was asked to drive a Green Goddess through the troubled streets to resupply the police lines, amid the divisive protests about Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s regime.

Her honour, for service to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as a deployment manager, caps a near-four decade career in various departments and has been well received in her home town.

Lucy said: “It has been a totally fantastic day. I have chatted with Prince Charles, Ed Sheeran and many other amazing people who were at the palace to receive their awards.

“It was also great to celebrate with my team and my wonderful daughter afterwards. I have been overwhelmed with people’s good wishes and support.”

Lucy is one of seven Lowe sisters, alongside Catherine, Jane, Cecilia, Patricia, Helen and Margaret, who grew up on Swinley Lane and Ashland Avenue with parents James and Kathleen.

Now aged 86, mum Kathleen said: “She has done ever so well for herself. She’s worked for the government since she was 18 and has always been very dedicated to her job.

“She has only just gone back down south, after visiting over the weekend, and her daughter Katie was home as well.”

Her sister Cecilia, who works at the University of York, added: “All of the sisters are immensely proud of her.”

Her husband James, who died in 2010, was a teacher at St Cuthbert’s and for the night school at Wigan Technical College. Known to the family as Jimmy, he also worked for Pilkington’s in St Helens.

Educated originally at St John’s Primary, Lucy then progressed on to St John Fisher Comprehensive and later attended St John Rigby’s sixth form. She moved to Cheltenham during the 80s after marrying her husband, the late Brian Glenn.

Their daughter Katie would return to the Wigan area when she studied for an arts degree at the University of Central Lancashire.

She is now working as a graphic designer at a company called Elegant Ink in the North West.

Lucy was in good company for her MBE date at Buckingham Palace, with the Prince of Wales as chart-topper Ed Sheeran also received his gong as part of the same investiture.

An announcement had been made in the London Gazette by St James Palace in June, officially confirming Lucy’s MBE.