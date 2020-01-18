Luke Marsden: Money can't buy love? It can!

I’ve got some bad news – that programme where a bunch of wannabe models laze around a villa in the sun all day talking incomprehensible language is back on TV.

No, you haven’t slept through the past 6 months and you aren’t reading this in a beer garden in summer, the winter version of Love Island has debuted.

Every year we are sold the promise of a more diverse and realistic line-up, and just like expecting a Northern train to arrive on time, we are left disappointed.

As I watched lad after lad strut into the villa with abs that I’d only find on my Action Man in the attic, it made me wonder if we’ll ever see a Wiganer on the show? Truthfully, I doubt it.

Don’t get me wrong, the more Wiganers we see on TV the better (Kay Burley is on every day) and I’m sure most wouldn’t turn down three weeks in the baking South African sunshine in January, but we’re in a different era of reality TV shows.

You have to be someone before ‘becoming someone’ on these types of shows, gone are the days of ordinary people doing it for a laugh – the threshold has been raised to needing credentials such as being an heir to a multimillion-pound family estate.

I’ve got tins of Heinz soup that have a longer shelf life than most of this lot will have once they land back in the UK. I’d love to be able to write an update on this in the summer, saying we’ve got our first Wiganer in the villa, but to be honest, give me a timeshare in Sweden any day over having to strip to my swimming shorts for six weeks.

Is it worth it for a potential £50K prize? They say money can’t buy love, I beg to differ.