M58 closed for several hours after serious incident

The M58 motorway is expected to remain closed for several hours after a serious incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said there had been an accident involving a pedestrian and a HGV.

The eastbound carriageway has been shut between junction five at Up Holland and the Orrell Interchange.

Traffic is queuing and Highways England has warned the road will be closed for "a number of hours through this evening and into the night".

The emergency services were called to the incident, which happened shortly after 5.05pm today.

There are delays of around 15 minutes and vehicles are being directed to leave the M58 at junction five and join the A577 northbound towards Up Holland, following the black hollow circle diversion symbol through Orrell to the M6 at junction 26.

The southbound access slip road onto the M6 at junction 23 at Ashton has reopened, but one lane remains closed.

People are being encouraged to consider alternative routes if possible.