M6 closed after man 'comes off bridge' near Wigan

Police have closed a stretch of motorway after reports of a man coming off a bridge.



The motorway was closed in both directions between J27 at Standish and J28 at Leyland, after reports that a man came off a bridge over the Northbound carriageway near J28 this morning (Tuesday, May 21).

Paramedics and police are on the scene, and multiple air ambulances have also landed on the motorway close to the scene.

Traffic has since been released on the Southbound carriageway.

Preston Police said: "We are currently at the scene of an incident on the M6, after a man is thought to have come off a bridge close to junction 28 on the northbound side. We will shortly be putting a closure in place between junctions 28 and 29. We would urge motorists to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes. We will update when we can."

Highways are urging motorists to avoid the M6 south of Preston as police deal with the incident. Motorists being held on the Northbound carriageaway can still exit at J28.