M6 closes in both directions at junction 32 due to fire

The M6 is closed in both directions north of junction 32
The M6 has been closed in both directions between 32 and 33 this evening due to a fire in a commercial skip.


Highways England said: "The M6 from J32 (Broughton Interchange) towards J33 (Galgate) is in the process of being CLOSED due to a fire.

"Traffic Officers & @LancashireFRS are on scene. This closure is Both NORTH and SOUTHBOUND. If planning travel, avoid the area. Updates to follow..."

Lancashire Fire service said: "We have four fire engines at the scene dealing with a fire involving a commercial skip.

The Highways agency has put diversions in place along the A6.