Main road closure reminder to Wigan motorists

Motorists are reminded that a section of one of Wigan’s main roads will be shut to traffic this weekend as a key moment in the A49 link road’s construction arrives.

A giant crane will lower a 75-tonne concrete girders onto the uprights of a bridge that will straddle Poolstock Lane.

This part of the link road, when completed next spring, will stretch all the way from Westwood Park up to Warrington Road, Goose Green.

But that is only a segment of a larger project intended to cut out many existing busy roads in Wigan and connect the M6 at Orrell with the M58 at Westhoughton.

Poolstock Lane is set to close at midnight Friday into Saturday and scheduled to re-open early on Monday. Diversions will be in place and all houses and businesses will be accessible throughout the weekend.