Main road in Hindley closed after crash

A Wigan road has been closed tonight following what has been described as a 'bad crash'.



Atherton Road in Hindley is shut between Borsdane Avenue and Market Street.

Damage to one of the cars involved in the crash on Atherton Road, Hindley

The crash happened at around 6.35pm. An eyewitness said it involves four cars. Several police cars are at the scene.

AA Roadwatch said: "Road closed and slow traffic due to accident on A577 Atherton Road both ways from A58 Market Street to Borsdane Avenue. The road has been closed since around 18:55."

The latest incident comes after a 12-year-old girl suffered serious injuries on the same stretch of road on Sunday morning.

The scene of the crash on Atherton Road, Hindley