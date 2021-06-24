Main road in Wigan closed after crash involving cars and a bus

Emergency services were called shortly after 10am on Thursday to Darlington Street East after reports of the collision.

A fire service spokesman said: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving one bus and two cars on Darlington Street East, Wigan

“Two fire engines from Wigan fire station and the technical response unit from Leigh arrived quickly at the scene. Firefighters worked to rescue one woman from a vehicle before she was treated by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service. Crews were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "At about 10.15am today, police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Darlington Street East, Wigan.

"It is believed a car was in collision with two other vehicles, including a bus."

Transport For Greater Manchester reported Darlington Street East was shut in both directions between Manchester Road and Gordon Street, but it has since reopened.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here