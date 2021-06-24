Main road in Wigan is closed after crash involving cars and a bus

Paramedics were called at 10.05am on Thursday to Darlington Street East after reports of the collision.

They remain at the incident, but it is thought that no-one was seriously injured.

A police spokesman said: "At about 10.15am today, police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Darlington Street East, Wigan

"It is believed a car was in collision with two other vehicles, including a bus.

"Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service are at the scene and road closures are in place."

Transport For Greater Manchester reported Darlington Street East was shut in both directions between Manchester Road and Gordon Street.

They said bus services were being diverted and people were advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

Darlington Street East has been shut in both directions. Pic: Google Street View