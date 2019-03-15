Maintenance work set to take place at Wigan pool

Essential pool maintenance work will take place at the Wigan Life Centre in the next few weeks.

Water circulation channels around the main and small pools - which opened in 2011 - are leaking and are in need of urgent repair.

The timings of the repairs will be phased so that one of the pools remain open while work takes place on the other.

Andy Watmough, Head of Sports and Leisure for Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles who manage the Leisure Centre within the Wigan Life Centre, on behalf of Wigan Council, said: “To keep these pools in the best shape possible this essential maintenance work is unavoidable.

“Unfortunately, this means closing the main and small pools over the next few months at certain times. Our customers will be able to use Ashton Leisure Centre, Howe Bridge Leisure Centre, Leigh Leisure Centre or Hindley Pool as part of their membership.We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Penny McGinty, Wigan Council’s assistant director for corporate contracts and assets, said: “We are working with Inspiring healthy lifestyles to minimise any disruption as best we can. We look forward to the pool re-opening fully repaired as soon as possible.”

Due to the timings of the work children on Stages 1-3 of the Learn To Swim programme will not be affected.

There are a number of alternative options available for swimmers on Stages 4+ of the Learn To Swim programme including the option to continue lessons at Hindley Pool, Ashton Leisure Centre, Howe Bridge Leisure Centre or Leigh Leisure Centre.

Inspiring healthy lifestyles will be contacting directly people with booked swimming lessons to explain the alternative options during the temporary closure.

Schedule of Works:

Monday April 1 - Main pool closes. Small pool remains open.

Wednesday June 5 – Main pool re-opens.

Thursday June 6 – Small pool closes.

Friday July 26 – Small pool re-opens.

For more information please call 01942 489 611, email Tellus@ihlmail.org or visit the Frequently Asked Questions page on our website.