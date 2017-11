Make a date: Santa’s sleigh is on its way

Members of Wigan Rotary Club will again by accompanying Santa around the streets of Wigan throughout December, as well as visiting supermarkets across the borough.

The Rotary Choir will be in the Grand Arcade all day for a Wigan town centre collection on Saturday, December 9.

Gwyneth Millard, Wigan Rotary Club President said Rotarians look forward to this time of year and enjoy seeing the happy, smiling faces on children and parents alike.

Find out where you can see Santa with Wigan Rotary:-

Friday evening, December 1: Shevington south.

Saturday, December 2: Standish Christmas Market; Saturday evening: Appley Bridge.

Sunday evening, December 3: Shevington north.

Monday, December 4: Tesco, Monday evening: Gidlow east.

Tuesday, December 5: Tesco; Tuesday evening: Hawkley Hall

Wednesday, December 6: Tesco: Wednesday evening: Goose Green.

Thursday, December 7: Tesco, Thursday evening: Orrell south.

Friday, December 8: Sainsbury’s, Friday evening: Gidlow west.

Saturday, December 9: Choir Grand Arcade am/pm Wigan town centre collection. Saturday evening: Winstanley Pepperwood.

Sunday, December 10 10.30am to 4.30pm: Asda; Sunday evening: Standish west.

Monday evening, December 11: Standish north.

Tuesday evening, December 12: Swinley.

Wednesday evening, December 13: Almond Brook.

Thursday, December 14: Tesco; Thursday evening: Standish east.

Friday evening, December 16: Orrell north.

Saturday December 16 to 23: Tesco.

Saturday evening, December 16: Standish south.

Sunday evening, December 17: Whitley.

Monday evening December 18: Winstanley Tanhouse.

Tuesday evening, December 19: Standish central.

And the list below, shows the general areas that Santa will visit in Leigh:.

Don’t miss Santa – because he wants to see you!”

Santa’s street tours will start each day at 6 pm for the following general areas:

Tuesday, November 28: Warrington Road area.

Wednesday, November 29: Lowton / St Helens Road (from by-pass).

Thursday, November 30: Pennington South

Monday, December 4: Chapel Street / Manchester Road.

Tuesday, December 5: Westleigh area.

Wednesday, December 6: Pennington North.

Thursday, December 7: Leigh Town centre (and streets nearby).

Monday, December 11: Lowton (Newton Road area).

Tuesday, December 12: Firs Lane / Wigan Road (lower part).

Wednesday, December 13: Higher Folds.

Thursday, December 14: Wigan Road (upper part).

Friday, December 15: Hayman Avenue area (half route).

Monday, December 18: The Avenue / Holden Road areas.

In addition to touring the streets, Santa’s Sleigh will be on display at the following locations from 10am, although Santa himself may not be there all the time, as he is very busy.

Bents on Sundays: November 26, December 3, 10 and 17.

Asda on Saturdays: November 25 and December 9

Bradshawgate: Friday and Saturday, December 1 and 2.

Morrisons: Tuesday and Wednesday, December 19 and 20.

Tesco: Saturday, December 16.